Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler with open-concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings. 1840 sq. ft., kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher, island & built-in desk. Separate dining room, wood insert fireplace in the family room, laundry room with stacked washer/dryer, and master with 3/4 bath and walk in closet. 2 car garage with remote and fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping, schools, and I-5 access. No smoking. Pets negotiable - all breeds welcome!