Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 5 beds/ 3 baths house in Lynnwood. - Nice 5 beds/ 3 baths house in Lynnwood.



- Appr 2,200 Sqft

- Large house with many upgrades.

- Just minutes to Safeway, Meadowdale Beach Park & Hwy 99.

- New wood flooring & new Paint

- Plenty of storage space.

- 3 garage parkings



This is a definite MUST SEE!

First/last + deposit.



Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3206348)