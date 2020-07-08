4118 148th Street SW J1

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious townhome looks like new, move-in ready and is located in a quiet neighboorhood in North Lynnwood. Easy access to local freeways, short distance to Boeing/Paine Field/Everett and Meadowdale Beach Park. Walking distance to local Safeway/Starbucks shops. 2-car garage with driveway and neighborhood guest parking. Well-maintained property and very clean. No pets and no drug / no smoking enviornment. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher are provided.

No Pets Allowed



