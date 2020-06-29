All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:25 PM

3312 156th Street SW

3312 156th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

3312 156th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
**AVAILABLE APRIL 5th 2020!**

Light and bright, this town home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, an open concept living space on the main level, and both bedrooms boast en suite bathrooms on the 2nd floor with W/D. A brand new community of 21 quality townhomes, this never before lived-in space has a gorgeous and open kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, island eating space, deck, fully fenced and landscaped backyard, and a 2-car tandem garage! Live in a brand new space just 2 minutes to the 525 freeway and 3 blocks to shopping, restaurants and spas. Can't be beat!

Terms: 1st and $2395 security deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 156th Street SW have any available units?
3312 156th Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 3312 156th Street SW have?
Some of 3312 156th Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 156th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
3312 156th Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 156th Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 3312 156th Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 3312 156th Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 3312 156th Street SW offers parking.
Does 3312 156th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 156th Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 156th Street SW have a pool?
No, 3312 156th Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 3312 156th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 3312 156th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 156th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 156th Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 156th Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 156th Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
