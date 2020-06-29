3312 156th Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

**AVAILABLE APRIL 5th 2020!**



Light and bright, this town home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, an open concept living space on the main level, and both bedrooms boast en suite bathrooms on the 2nd floor with W/D. A brand new community of 21 quality townhomes, this never before lived-in space has a gorgeous and open kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, island eating space, deck, fully fenced and landscaped backyard, and a 2-car tandem garage! Live in a brand new space just 2 minutes to the 525 freeway and 3 blocks to shopping, restaurants and spas. Can't be beat!



Terms: 1st and $2395 security deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.