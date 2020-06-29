3311 156th St SW Unit C8.

Amenities

Contemporary and Modern New-Construction Townhome - Sleek, sophisticated and with easy highway access, youre sure to love this brand-new move-in ready townhome. Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes, quartz countertops and designer laminate flooring, this modern home is the entertainers dream featuring a completely open concept floor plan that offers a spacious dining room and bonus breakfast bar seating. Located upstairs to enjoy total privacy are three bright and spacious bedrooms and two large, modern bathrooms. Fully equipped with brand-new stainless steel appliances, an attached tandem two-car garage, blinds and a washer and dryer, this home is ready and waiting for the perfect tenants!



**No Pets**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 11/22/19



#5025 www.rent253.com



