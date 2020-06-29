All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like
3311 156th St SW Unit C8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
3311 156th St SW Unit C8
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

3311 156th St SW Unit C8

3311 156th St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3311 156th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Contemporary and Modern New-Construction Townhome - Sleek, sophisticated and with easy highway access, youre sure to love this brand-new move-in ready townhome. Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes, quartz countertops and designer laminate flooring, this modern home is the entertainers dream featuring a completely open concept floor plan that offers a spacious dining room and bonus breakfast bar seating. Located upstairs to enjoy total privacy are three bright and spacious bedrooms and two large, modern bathrooms. Fully equipped with brand-new stainless steel appliances, an attached tandem two-car garage, blinds and a washer and dryer, this home is ready and waiting for the perfect tenants!

**No Pets**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 11/22/19

#5025 www.rent253.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 have any available units?
3311 156th St SW Unit C8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 have?
Some of 3311 156th St SW Unit C8's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 currently offering any rent specials?
3311 156th St SW Unit C8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 pet-friendly?
No, 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 offer parking?
Yes, 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 offers parking.
Does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 have a pool?
No, 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 does not have a pool.
Does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 have accessible units?
No, 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3311 156th St SW Unit C8 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyNorth Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingNorth Lynnwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College