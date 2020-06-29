Amenities

3116 164th St SW #1801 Available 03/15/20 Lynnwood Condo - Modern Townhome in desirable Wildwood! Super convenient location close to I-5, 405 and shopping. The main floor is open concept, w/ spacious kitchen, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances + extra workspace. Wood Fireplace, and patio complete the open concept main floor. Upstairs there is a master suite with dual sink, plus a second bedroom + bath. Single car garage space. Clubhouse w/outdoor pool & hot tub, exercise room. No smoking and pets upon approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit ($1300) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,400 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



