All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like 3116 164th St SW #1801.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
3116 164th St SW #1801
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

3116 164th St SW #1801

3116 164th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3116 164th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3116 164th St SW #1801 Available 03/15/20 Lynnwood Condo - Modern Townhome in desirable Wildwood! Super convenient location close to I-5, 405 and shopping. The main floor is open concept, w/ spacious kitchen, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances + extra workspace. Wood Fireplace, and patio complete the open concept main floor. Upstairs there is a master suite with dual sink, plus a second bedroom + bath. Single car garage space. Clubhouse w/outdoor pool & hot tub, exercise room. No smoking and pets upon approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit ($1300) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,400 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5584758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 164th St SW #1801 have any available units?
3116 164th St SW #1801 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 3116 164th St SW #1801 have?
Some of 3116 164th St SW #1801's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 164th St SW #1801 currently offering any rent specials?
3116 164th St SW #1801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 164th St SW #1801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 164th St SW #1801 is pet friendly.
Does 3116 164th St SW #1801 offer parking?
Yes, 3116 164th St SW #1801 offers parking.
Does 3116 164th St SW #1801 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 164th St SW #1801 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 164th St SW #1801 have a pool?
Yes, 3116 164th St SW #1801 has a pool.
Does 3116 164th St SW #1801 have accessible units?
No, 3116 164th St SW #1801 does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 164th St SW #1801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 164th St SW #1801 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 164th St SW #1801 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 164th St SW #1801 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms
North Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Parking
North Lynnwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College