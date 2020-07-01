2830 152nd St SW

Amenities
Bright, vaulted ceilings, 3 bd, 2 bth, garage - Property Id: 226191
About 1,900 sqft, split house upper floor. Master berm with en suit bathroom, and 2 more full size brdrms and 1 more bathroom. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and private deck. Large formal dining room and an open , bright, living room with gas fire place. Large garage for parking inside, W/D and lots of storage. Fenced-in back and side yards and a lushes front yard; fountain, seasonal flowers, a rose garden, and adolescent privacy trees. Very close to Fred Meyer, banks, Mall, I-5 & 405 freeway entrances. Pets may be negotiable, depending on what animal, temperament, training, ect.
Only $2,400 mo., move in security fee $1,500, deposit $2,400, application and screening fee $45 (non-refundable) per adult. Once you move in security fee transfers as part of the deposit. If pets are accepted there is a $500 deposit and $25 month pet-rent.
Red Oaks is a quiet and private community with HOA rules that MUST be followed.
Requirements: Income 3X rent and have renters insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226191
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5624242)