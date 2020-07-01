All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

2830 152nd St SW

2830 152nd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2830 152nd Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, vaulted ceilings, 3 bd, 2 bth, garage - Property Id: 226191

About 1,900 sqft, split house upper floor. Master berm with en suit bathroom, and 2 more full size brdrms and 1 more bathroom. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and private deck. Large formal dining room and an open , bright, living room with gas fire place. Large garage for parking inside, W/D and lots of storage. Fenced-in back and side yards and a lushes front yard; fountain, seasonal flowers, a rose garden, and adolescent privacy trees. Very close to Fred Meyer, banks, Mall, I-5 & 405 freeway entrances. Pets may be negotiable, depending on what animal, temperament, training, ect.
Only $2,400 mo., move in security fee $1,500, deposit $2,400, application and screening fee $45 (non-refundable) per adult. Once you move in security fee transfers as part of the deposit. If pets are accepted there is a $500 deposit and $25 month pet-rent.
Red Oaks is a quiet and private community with HOA rules that MUST be followed.
Requirements: Income 3X rent and have renters insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226191
Property Id 226191

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5624242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 152nd St SW have any available units?
2830 152nd St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 2830 152nd St SW have?
Some of 2830 152nd St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 152nd St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2830 152nd St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 152nd St SW pet-friendly?
No, 2830 152nd St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 2830 152nd St SW offer parking?
Yes, 2830 152nd St SW offers parking.
Does 2830 152nd St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 152nd St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 152nd St SW have a pool?
No, 2830 152nd St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2830 152nd St SW have accessible units?
No, 2830 152nd St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 152nd St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 152nd St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 152nd St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 152nd St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

