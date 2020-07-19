All apartments in North Lynnwood
2806 153rd ST SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2806 153rd ST SW

2806 153rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2806 153rd Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
- Ready to move in 2-Story house in Red Oaks community. It includes 3 Bedroom plus open den. Large windows accommodate natural lighting brighten throughout the house. Main living space with vaulted ceiling and cozy fire place is great for entertaining family and guests. Master bedroom includes 5 pieces bathroom with walk in closet. Fenced backyard and patio for perfect summer BBQ. Situated across from community playground. This house is conveniently located near I-405/I-5/hwy99, Alderwood mall, Costco, Park&Ride, Boeing and other everyday amenities.

1 Year lease term and looking for long term tenant.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim for showing. You can reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com

(RLNE4597991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 153rd ST SW have any available units?
2806 153rd ST SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 2806 153rd ST SW have?
Some of 2806 153rd ST SW's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 153rd ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
2806 153rd ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 153rd ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 2806 153rd ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 2806 153rd ST SW offer parking?
No, 2806 153rd ST SW does not offer parking.
Does 2806 153rd ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 153rd ST SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 153rd ST SW have a pool?
No, 2806 153rd ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 2806 153rd ST SW have accessible units?
No, 2806 153rd ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 153rd ST SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 153rd ST SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 153rd ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 153rd ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
