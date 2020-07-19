2806 153rd ST SW

Amenities

- Ready to move in 2-Story house in Red Oaks community. It includes 3 Bedroom plus open den. Large windows accommodate natural lighting brighten throughout the house. Main living space with vaulted ceiling and cozy fire place is great for entertaining family and guests. Master bedroom includes 5 pieces bathroom with walk in closet. Fenced backyard and patio for perfect summer BBQ. Situated across from community playground. This house is conveniently located near I-405/I-5/hwy99, Alderwood mall, Costco, Park&Ride, Boeing and other everyday amenities.



1 Year lease term and looking for long term tenant.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim for showing. You can reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com



