1915 151st Pl SW

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully upgraded 4 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage home! - This amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move- in ready December! Located in Lynnwood, it offers any array of shopping, close to bus lines and schools. On the main level you will find a family room complete with gas fireplace and hardwood floors, nook area, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs are the four bedrooms, master suite complete with walk in closet and master bathroom, laundry room with full size washer and dryer and hall bathroom. This home is loaded with upgrades and includes a fully fenced backyard.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3560439)