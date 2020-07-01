All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1915 151st Pl SW

1915 151st Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1915 151st Place Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully upgraded 4 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage home! - This amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move- in ready December! Located in Lynnwood, it offers any array of shopping, close to bus lines and schools. On the main level you will find a family room complete with gas fireplace and hardwood floors, nook area, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs are the four bedrooms, master suite complete with walk in closet and master bathroom, laundry room with full size washer and dryer and hall bathroom. This home is loaded with upgrades and includes a fully fenced backyard.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3560439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 151st Pl SW have any available units?
1915 151st Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 1915 151st Pl SW have?
Some of 1915 151st Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 151st Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
1915 151st Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 151st Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 1915 151st Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 1915 151st Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 1915 151st Pl SW offers parking.
Does 1915 151st Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 151st Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 151st Pl SW have a pool?
No, 1915 151st Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 1915 151st Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 1915 151st Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 151st Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 151st Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 151st Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 151st Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.

