Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
15726 26th Pl W
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

15726 26th Pl W

15726 26th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

15726 26th Place West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms Single Family House in Lynnwood

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes1 refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Fireplace
- Garage
- Washer + Dryer
- Baseboard heaters
- Patio
- One-car attached garage
- Off-street parking.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Bobby's Hawaiian Style Restaurant, Tasters Wok, Ichi Teriyaki and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The Application Fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 15726 26th Pl W, Lynnwood, Snohomash, Washington, 98087

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/15726-26Th-Pl-W-Lynnwood-WA-98087

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5639091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15726 26th Pl W have any available units?
15726 26th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15726 26th Pl W have?
Some of 15726 26th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15726 26th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
15726 26th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15726 26th Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 15726 26th Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15726 26th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 15726 26th Pl W offers parking.
Does 15726 26th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15726 26th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15726 26th Pl W have a pool?
No, 15726 26th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 15726 26th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 15726 26th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 15726 26th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15726 26th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
Does 15726 26th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15726 26th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
