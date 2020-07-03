All apartments in North Lynnwood
15720 Manor Way

15720 Manor Way
Location

15720 Manor Way, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
media room
**We do not offer section 8 housing.**

Built in 2011, this spacious 1,900 sq ft end-unit townhome boasts plenty of natural light and plenty of room.

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a washer/dryer room occupy the top floor.

The kitchen, pantry, living room, dining room, wash room, family room, the entrance to the deck and 10 windows are on the main floor.

A theater room or man cave along with a fully-finished 2 car side-by-side garage + built-in shelving are on the bottom floor.

Extremely close to Fred Meyer, Starbucks, Costco, Subway, Mod Pizza, 5 Guys Burgers, Menchie's, Walmart, Bank of America, Target, Alderwood Mall and so much more!

See more details at http://www.liveatq8.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15720 Manor Way have any available units?
15720 Manor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15720 Manor Way have?
Some of 15720 Manor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15720 Manor Way currently offering any rent specials?
15720 Manor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15720 Manor Way pet-friendly?
No, 15720 Manor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15720 Manor Way offer parking?
Yes, 15720 Manor Way offers parking.
Does 15720 Manor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15720 Manor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15720 Manor Way have a pool?
No, 15720 Manor Way does not have a pool.
Does 15720 Manor Way have accessible units?
No, 15720 Manor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15720 Manor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15720 Manor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15720 Manor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15720 Manor Way does not have units with air conditioning.

