15720 Manor Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage media room

**We do not offer section 8 housing.**



Built in 2011, this spacious 1,900 sq ft end-unit townhome boasts plenty of natural light and plenty of room.



3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a washer/dryer room occupy the top floor.



The kitchen, pantry, living room, dining room, wash room, family room, the entrance to the deck and 10 windows are on the main floor.



A theater room or man cave along with a fully-finished 2 car side-by-side garage + built-in shelving are on the bottom floor.



Extremely close to Fred Meyer, Starbucks, Costco, Subway, Mod Pizza, 5 Guys Burgers, Menchie's, Walmart, Bank of America, Target, Alderwood Mall and so much more!



See more details at http://www.liveatq8.com