15720 48th Avenue West

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Situated on the edge of Edmonds and Lynnwood, this spacious duplex, is readily accessible to 99, Mukilteo Speedway, and I-5. Close to restaurants, groceries and shopping. Nestled off of the main road, this home features a large yard. This is a spacious and open three bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. Large walk in closets, Laundry Room with washer and dryer in home. Fresh paint. New carpet upstairs, New wood flooring downstairs. Two car garage as well as additiional off street parking. Call, text or email Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group to view this home today. michael@seattlerentalgroup.com (206) 419-2660



Terms: One year or longer lease preferred