Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Come look at this beautiful top floor 2 bed 2 bath condo conveniently located in Lynnwood.



Very spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to dining room and kitchen. Large balcony with generous-sized extra deep storage room. Master suite with ensuite � bath, plus additional guest bedroom and full guest bathroom. Comes with access to the community playground, sports court, and outdoor pool. You don't want to miss out on this beauty! Contact us immediately for a tour.