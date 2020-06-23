15414 35th Avenue West #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Amazing centralized location in one of few gated communities in Lynnwood. Pride of ownership shows in nearly exclusively owner occupied community. Large, near 1,800sqft completely refreshed unit is sure to impress. W fresh paint, prof series appliances, slab granite, LED upgraded lighting thru-out, new hardware, stacked stone gas fire, plush carpet & updated bths w Groen fixtures; unit shows 2016 style. Lrg beds thru-out, but master suite w privacy is HUGE w gigantic walk-in closet. Must See!!!



(RLNE2778322)