Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Nestled in the serene backdrop of Rattlesnake Ridge and Mt. Si, Arrive North Bend offers spacious two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes with attached garages. Just a short drive from Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah, and Seattle, residents can take their furry friends for a hike on the Rattlesnake Ledge Trail, spend the day along the Ridge on the East Peak train, or spend the day in Snoqualmie. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, invigorating spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor barbecue and playground areas. Whether you wish to enjoy the natural surroundings or are looking for an easy commute to the corporate offices of Microsoft, Nintendo, or Hewlett-Packard, we welcome you home to Arrive North Bend!