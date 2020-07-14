All apartments in North Bend
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Arrive North Bend

Open Now until 6pm
1525 Rock Creek Ridge Blvd SW · (425) 215-1119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1525 Rock Creek Ridge Blvd SW, North Bend, WA 98045

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1584 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Unit 1652 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Unit 932 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1568 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive North Bend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
internet access
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Nestled in the serene backdrop of Rattlesnake Ridge and Mt. Si, Arrive North Bend offers spacious two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes with attached garages. Just a short drive from Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah, and Seattle, residents can take their furry friends for a hike on the Rattlesnake Ledge Trail, spend the day along the Ridge on the East Peak train, or spend the day in Snoqualmie. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, invigorating spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor barbecue and playground areas. Whether you wish to enjoy the natural surroundings or are looking for an easy commute to the corporate offices of Microsoft, Nintendo, or Hewlett-Packard, we welcome you home to Arrive North Bend!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; Breed restrictions for dogs.
Dogs
restrictions: Weight Limit: 50 lbs;Aggressive Breeds
Cats
restrictions: Weight Limit: 25 lbs; Aggressive Breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive North Bend have any available units?
Arrive North Bend has 7 units available starting at $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arrive North Bend have?
Some of Arrive North Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive North Bend currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive North Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arrive North Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive North Bend is pet friendly.
Does Arrive North Bend offer parking?
Yes, Arrive North Bend offers parking.
Does Arrive North Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive North Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive North Bend have a pool?
Yes, Arrive North Bend has a pool.
Does Arrive North Bend have accessible units?
No, Arrive North Bend does not have accessible units.
Does Arrive North Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive North Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does Arrive North Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arrive North Bend has units with air conditioning.
