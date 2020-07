Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse e-payments fire pit internet access online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Everyday luxury is at your fingertips in a one or two bedroom home at Tria Apartments in Newcastle, Washington. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, as well as a suite of impressive community amenities, youll feel at home as soon as you step onto our landscaped grounds. Discover how good life can be when you love where you live. Discover Tria Apartments.