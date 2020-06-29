8550 135th Ave SE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Story 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Newcastle - Newly remodeled two story home located in Newcastle right across the street from Newcastle Elementary. This stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath home has high vaulted ceilings, skylights, and large windows to let in lots of natural light. Open floor plan with brand new quartz counters in kitchen and bathroom. New carpets and paint throughout in addition to a few new appliances. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet and 5 piece bath en suite. Beautifully refinished outside cedar deck for entertaining.

Issaquah School District - Newcastle Elementary, Maywood Middle, Liberty High



First month's rent and security deposit of equal amount due at time of move in. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



