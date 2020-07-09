All apartments in Newcastle
7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304

7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Location

7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA 98059
Walker's Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Wonderfully updated top floor unit with bright and open floor plan. Freshly painted, newer appliances, new flooring and carpets. Unit boosts vaulted ceilings, marble surround wood burning fireplace. L shaped kitchen with ceramic flooring which flows into the dining and living room. Deck off living room for entertaining. Centrally located to freeways, shopping, marketing, restaurants, coffee shops and more. Community has an Athletic court, Club house, Exercise room. Hot tub and outdoor pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 have any available units?
7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 have?
Some of 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 currently offering any rent specials?
7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 pet-friendly?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 offer parking?
Yes, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 offers parking.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 have a pool?
Yes, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 has a pool.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 have accessible units?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 does not have accessible units.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304 does not have units with air conditioning.

