7453 Newcastle Golf Club Road #H304.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool hot tub

Wonderfully updated top floor unit with bright and open floor plan. Freshly painted, newer appliances, new flooring and carpets. Unit boosts vaulted ceilings, marble surround wood burning fireplace. L shaped kitchen with ceramic flooring which flows into the dining and living room. Deck off living room for entertaining. Centrally located to freeways, shopping, marketing, restaurants, coffee shops and more. Community has an Athletic court, Club house, Exercise room. Hot tub and outdoor pool