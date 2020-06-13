/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mukilteo, WA
Harbour Pointe
16 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
998 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Harbour Pointe
21 Units Available
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1223 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
Harbour Pointe
8 Units Available
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1231 sqft
We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Mukilteo, Washington, next to Harbour Pointe Golf Club. Our exceptional homes feature a variety of outstanding apartment features and finish options.
Harbour Pointe
1 Unit Available
12623 55th Ave W
12623 55th Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3182 sqft
12623 55th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Boeing. 3bed plus den on top floor. Separate office on main. Great floorplan. - This beautiful home with fully fenced yard.
Harbour Pointe
1 Unit Available
10323 53rd Ave W
10323 53rd Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1856 sqft
10323 53rd Ave W Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 bedroom in the Harbor Wood neighborhood - Spacious 3 bedroom in the Harbor Wood neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Mukilteo
1 Unit Available
2903 Gibson Rd 4
2903 Gibson Road, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home - Property Id: 256651 Beautiful 3 bdrm w/loft. 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/opener, W/D, gas fireplace, private fenced yard. Gas heat. Quiet safe neighborhood close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Shelby
1 Unit Available
3901 147th St SW
3901 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA
Lynnwood Home - This beautiful Lynnwood home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 99. The kitchen features a large island with eating space, hardwood floors, and a small walk-in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Mukilteo
7 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
21 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1199 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Holly
20 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
12 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
35 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Everett Mall South
16 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Holly
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
