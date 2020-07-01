932 4th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!!!! Ready to Move In !!! Won't Last! Charming Rambler in Mukilteo. Absolutely Gorgeous Scenery! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



3 bed 1 bath rambler located on a shared lot. This charming rambler has fresh paint, new carpet, and flooring in the kitchen. Fully fenced large back patio, Cozy gas fireplace and original built-ins are just a few of the things that make this home stand apart from the rest. Plenty of street parking along with shared parking for two additional cars. Please note that the back part of lot has a garage and mother in law that is occupied.



YEAR BUILT: 1963



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Downtown Mukilteo



SCHOOL DISTRICT:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Mukilteo

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Olympic View

HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiak

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1700

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



