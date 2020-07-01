932 4th St

Amenities
Application Pending!!!! Ready to Move In !!! Won't Last! Charming Rambler in Mukilteo. Absolutely Gorgeous Scenery! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*
3 bed 1 bath rambler located on a shared lot. This charming rambler has fresh paint, new carpet, and flooring in the kitchen. Fully fenced large back patio, Cozy gas fireplace and original built-ins are just a few of the things that make this home stand apart from the rest. Plenty of street parking along with shared parking for two additional cars. Please note that the back part of lot has a garage and mother in law that is occupied.
YEAR BUILT: 1963
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Downtown Mukilteo
SCHOOL DISTRICT:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Mukilteo
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Olympic View
HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiak
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1700
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
