Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
932 4th St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

932 4th St

932 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

932 4th Street, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Mukilteo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!!!! Ready to Move In !!! Won't Last! Charming Rambler in Mukilteo. Absolutely Gorgeous Scenery! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

3 bed 1 bath rambler located on a shared lot. This charming rambler has fresh paint, new carpet, and flooring in the kitchen. Fully fenced large back patio, Cozy gas fireplace and original built-ins are just a few of the things that make this home stand apart from the rest. Plenty of street parking along with shared parking for two additional cars. Please note that the back part of lot has a garage and mother in law that is occupied.

YEAR BUILT: 1963

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Downtown Mukilteo

SCHOOL DISTRICT:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Mukilteo
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Olympic View
HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiak
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1700
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5652808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 4th St have any available units?
932 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 932 4th St have?
Some of 932 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
932 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 932 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 932 4th St offers parking.
Does 932 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 4th St have a pool?
No, 932 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 932 4th St have accessible units?
No, 932 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 932 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.

