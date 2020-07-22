All apartments in Mukilteo
8112 53rd Ave W #D

8112 53rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

8112 53rd Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Home With Stunning View - 8112 53rd Ave W Unit D Mukilteo ~ $2,495 ~ This View Point Condo sits perfectly giving you the beautiful scenery of Mountains and the Puget Sound. The home itself is equally as beautiful including an open entry with spacious hallways, two over-sized bedrooms, two newly updated bathrooms, and new carpet/laminate wood flooring throughout. Some features include all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, deck and storage access off the living room, a large utility room with a full sized washer and dryer, and a one car garage with additional storage. The site itself has gated entry, two gazebos, a sports court, an outdoor pool and a sauna. Non-smoking property. No pets. Available now. KB/AB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 53rd Ave W #D have any available units?
8112 53rd Ave W #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 8112 53rd Ave W #D have?
Some of 8112 53rd Ave W #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 53rd Ave W #D currently offering any rent specials?
8112 53rd Ave W #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 53rd Ave W #D pet-friendly?
No, 8112 53rd Ave W #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 8112 53rd Ave W #D offer parking?
Yes, 8112 53rd Ave W #D offers parking.
Does 8112 53rd Ave W #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8112 53rd Ave W #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 53rd Ave W #D have a pool?
Yes, 8112 53rd Ave W #D has a pool.
Does 8112 53rd Ave W #D have accessible units?
No, 8112 53rd Ave W #D does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 53rd Ave W #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 53rd Ave W #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 53rd Ave W #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 53rd Ave W #D does not have units with air conditioning.
