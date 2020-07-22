8112 53rd Ave W #D

Amenities

Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Home With Stunning View - 8112 53rd Ave W Unit D Mukilteo ~ $2,495 ~ This View Point Condo sits perfectly giving you the beautiful scenery of Mountains and the Puget Sound. The home itself is equally as beautiful including an open entry with spacious hallways, two over-sized bedrooms, two newly updated bathrooms, and new carpet/laminate wood flooring throughout. Some features include all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, deck and storage access off the living room, a large utility room with a full sized washer and dryer, and a one car garage with additional storage. The site itself has gated entry, two gazebos, a sports court, an outdoor pool and a sauna. Non-smoking property. No pets. Available now. KB/AB



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5250235)