All apartments in Mukilteo
Find more places like 4824 Ellis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
4824 Ellis Way
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

4824 Ellis Way

4824 Ellis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mukilteo
See all
Harbour Pointe
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4824 Ellis Way, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mukilteo Townhome Available Now - Great modern Townhouse in Mukilteo. Features 2 master bedrooms, each with attached bathroom. Home has gourmet kitchen, stainless steal appliances, cherry hardwood flooring, dinning area overlooks living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, washer and dryer and powder room off the kitchen area. Also has a 1 car attached garage and is very close to Boeing, eateries and shops.

$1850 security deposit $1850 first months rent $40 credit credit check
Call, text or email for viewing: jade@lamoureuxrealestate.com 425-626-0906

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Ellis Way have any available units?
4824 Ellis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 4824 Ellis Way have?
Some of 4824 Ellis Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Ellis Way currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Ellis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Ellis Way pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Ellis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 4824 Ellis Way offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Ellis Way offers parking.
Does 4824 Ellis Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4824 Ellis Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Ellis Way have a pool?
No, 4824 Ellis Way does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Ellis Way have accessible units?
No, 4824 Ellis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Ellis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4824 Ellis Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4824 Ellis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4824 Ellis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275

Similar Pages

Mukilteo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMukilteo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mukilteo Apartments under $1,800Mukilteo Apartments with Gyms
Mukilteo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Harbour Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College