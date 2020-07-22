4824 Ellis Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Mukilteo Townhome Available Now - Great modern Townhouse in Mukilteo. Features 2 master bedrooms, each with attached bathroom. Home has gourmet kitchen, stainless steal appliances, cherry hardwood flooring, dinning area overlooks living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, washer and dryer and powder room off the kitchen area. Also has a 1 car attached garage and is very close to Boeing, eateries and shops.



$1850 security deposit $1850 first months rent $40 credit credit check

Call, text or email for viewing: jade@lamoureuxrealestate.com 425-626-0906



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633632)