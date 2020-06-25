All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

4780 Arbors Circle

4780 Arbors Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4780 Arbors Circle, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Mukilteo Home for Lease - Property Id: 118531

This Mukilteo home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room with a fireplace and a nice sized backyard with sprinkler system installed. The gourmet kitchen has granite tile countertops and stainless steel appliances. Well maintained home in Mukilteo school district, excellent community and very convenient location. Covered Patios in front and back provide great opportunities to enjoy year round outdoor living. Minutes from Boeing, YMCA, close to I-5 and I-405, Alderwood Mall, Everett Mall, parks, beaches, and golf courses. Home available for renting starting 1st June. $2750/month, 1 month rent as security deposit plus first month rent at signing of lease. Background check for each adult above 18 will be required. No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, and No Drugs allowed. Tennant to pay for the utilities and required to maintain front and backyard per community HOA rules and guidelines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118531
Property Id 118531

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4780 Arbors Circle have any available units?
4780 Arbors Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 4780 Arbors Circle have?
Some of 4780 Arbors Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4780 Arbors Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4780 Arbors Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4780 Arbors Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4780 Arbors Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 4780 Arbors Circle offer parking?
No, 4780 Arbors Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4780 Arbors Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4780 Arbors Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4780 Arbors Circle have a pool?
No, 4780 Arbors Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4780 Arbors Circle have accessible units?
No, 4780 Arbors Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4780 Arbors Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4780 Arbors Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4780 Arbors Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4780 Arbors Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
