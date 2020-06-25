4780 Arbors Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Mukilteo Home for Lease - Property Id: 118531



This Mukilteo home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room with a fireplace and a nice sized backyard with sprinkler system installed. The gourmet kitchen has granite tile countertops and stainless steel appliances. Well maintained home in Mukilteo school district, excellent community and very convenient location. Covered Patios in front and back provide great opportunities to enjoy year round outdoor living. Minutes from Boeing, YMCA, close to I-5 and I-405, Alderwood Mall, Everett Mall, parks, beaches, and golf courses. Home available for renting starting 1st June. $2750/month, 1 month rent as security deposit plus first month rent at signing of lease. Background check for each adult above 18 will be required. No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, and No Drugs allowed. Tennant to pay for the utilities and required to maintain front and backyard per community HOA rules and guidelines.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118531

Property Id 118531



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5745447)