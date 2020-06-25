4780 Arbors Circle

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Mukilteo Home for Lease - Property Id: 118531
This Mukilteo home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room with a fireplace and a nice sized backyard with sprinkler system installed. The gourmet kitchen has granite tile countertops and stainless steel appliances. Well maintained home in Mukilteo school district, excellent community and very convenient location. Covered Patios in front and back provide great opportunities to enjoy year round outdoor living. Minutes from Boeing, YMCA, close to I-5 and I-405, Alderwood Mall, Everett Mall, parks, beaches, and golf courses. Home available for renting starting 1st June. $2750/month, 1 month rent as security deposit plus first month rent at signing of lease. Background check for each adult above 18 will be required. No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, and No Drugs allowed. Tennant to pay for the utilities and required to maintain front and backyard per community HOA rules and guidelines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118531
