13529 42nd Ct W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets bathtub carpet

bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets

Grand Home on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful, Buchan home in the established Faire Harbour neighborhood. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac & backs up to a greenbelt. Dramatic entry with formal staircase, living and dining rooms. Fine mill work w/ crown moldings & wainscoting, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, built in book shelves. Gourmet kitchen with large casual dining area & french doors leading to a wonderful paved patio and immaculately maintained serene yard. Elegant, main level, master suite w/ soaking tub & walk-in closet. New paint and carpet upstairs. Award winning Mukilteo School District, close to freeway, shopping, dining and other amenities. Three miles to Paine Field and Everett Boeing. All yard maintenance and landscaping are INCLUDED in your rent!



-No Pets Please

-Minimum one year lease



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please text 206-851-4694 or email nancy@nicherealtyassoc.com if you have any questions



No Pets Allowed



