Mukilteo, WA
13529 42nd Ct W
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

13529 42nd Ct W

13529 42nd Court West · No Longer Available
Mukilteo
Harbour Pointe
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

13529 42nd Court West, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Grand Home on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful, Buchan home in the established Faire Harbour neighborhood. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac & backs up to a greenbelt. Dramatic entry with formal staircase, living and dining rooms. Fine mill work w/ crown moldings & wainscoting, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, built in book shelves. Gourmet kitchen with large casual dining area & french doors leading to a wonderful paved patio and immaculately maintained serene yard. Elegant, main level, master suite w/ soaking tub & walk-in closet. New paint and carpet upstairs. Award winning Mukilteo School District, close to freeway, shopping, dining and other amenities. Three miles to Paine Field and Everett Boeing. All yard maintenance and landscaping are INCLUDED in your rent!

-No Pets Please
-Minimum one year lease

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please text 206-851-4694 or email nancy@nicherealtyassoc.com if you have any questions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5229685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13529 42nd Ct W have any available units?
13529 42nd Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 13529 42nd Ct W have?
Some of 13529 42nd Ct W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13529 42nd Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
13529 42nd Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13529 42nd Ct W pet-friendly?
No, 13529 42nd Ct W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 13529 42nd Ct W offer parking?
No, 13529 42nd Ct W does not offer parking.
Does 13529 42nd Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13529 42nd Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13529 42nd Ct W have a pool?
No, 13529 42nd Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 13529 42nd Ct W have accessible units?
No, 13529 42nd Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 13529 42nd Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 13529 42nd Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13529 42nd Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 13529 42nd Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.

