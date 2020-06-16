Amenities

12623 55th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Boeing. 3bed plus den on top floor. Separate office on main. Great floorplan. - This beautiful home with fully fenced yard. The house offers a vaulted ceiling entry in the foyer as well as throughout the home. With over 3000 square feet of space, there is office on main floor. 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2.5 baths, dining area, living area, family room and utility room. The master bedroom comes with a five piece master bathroom as well as a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a convenient island for added counter space. Premium stainless steel appliances. Storage and parking are not a problem with 3 car garage. And just in time for the beckoning spring season, the playground and parks are just a short walk away!



Please contact Dae Kim, Property manager for showing. Reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com



Minimum 1 year lease required.



No Dogs Allowed



