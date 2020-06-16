All apartments in Mukilteo
12623 55th Ave W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12623 55th Ave W

12623 55th Avenue West · (206) 601-8836
Location

12623 55th Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12623 55th Ave W · Avail. Jul 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3182 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
dogs allowed
12623 55th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Boeing. 3bed plus den on top floor. Separate office on main. Great floorplan. - This beautiful home with fully fenced yard. The house offers a vaulted ceiling entry in the foyer as well as throughout the home. With over 3000 square feet of space, there is office on main floor. 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2.5 baths, dining area, living area, family room and utility room. The master bedroom comes with a five piece master bathroom as well as a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a convenient island for added counter space. Premium stainless steel appliances. Storage and parking are not a problem with 3 car garage. And just in time for the beckoning spring season, the playground and parks are just a short walk away!

Please contact Dae Kim, Property manager for showing. Reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com

Minimum 1 year lease required.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4857826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12623 55th Ave W have any available units?
12623 55th Ave W has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12623 55th Ave W have?
Some of 12623 55th Ave W's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12623 55th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
12623 55th Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12623 55th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 12623 55th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 12623 55th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 12623 55th Ave W does offer parking.
Does 12623 55th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12623 55th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12623 55th Ave W have a pool?
No, 12623 55th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 12623 55th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 12623 55th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 12623 55th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 12623 55th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12623 55th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 12623 55th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
