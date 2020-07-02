12303 Harbour Pt Blvd U101

Amenities
Unit U101 Available 01/01/20 Front 9 - Property Id: 45225
1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Harbour Pointe Mukilteo. Front 9 condo complex is next to the Harbour Pointe Golf Course and features all amenities.
First Floor, dining room area off kitchen, living room with fireplace and a patio area for small BBQ's. One assigned parking spot immediately in front of the unit with plenty of guest parking. Wheel chair accessible.
Community features trails, indoor/outdoor pools, sauna, fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse, BBQ and fire pit area. New vinyl energy efficient windows, new siding and fireplaces just got checked for the winter.
Pets ok, No Smoking.
Dishwasher, Refriferator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/45225p
Property Id 45225
(RLNE5346872)