10810 52nd Pl W

Amenities
Mukilteo Single Family Home - Well maintained Tri-plex available in Mukilteo.
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with vaulted ceilings includes formal living & dining, eat in kitchen, family room, master suite with full bath & walk in closet , 2 fireplaces , 2 car garage and sits on a large lot w/fenced back yard.
All appliances included.
Walk to schools. Close to Boeing.
1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.
To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/452f1e208a
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
Please contact Caroline Stack for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
No Pets Allowed
