10810 52nd Pl W

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Mukilteo Single Family Home - Well maintained Tri-plex available in Mukilteo.

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with vaulted ceilings includes formal living & dining, eat in kitchen, family room, master suite with full bath & walk in closet , 2 fireplaces , 2 car garage and sits on a large lot w/fenced back yard.

All appliances included.

Walk to schools. Close to Boeing.



1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.



To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/452f1e208a

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

$45 application fee per adult

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031546)