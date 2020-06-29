All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 5603 241st St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
5603 241st St SW
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

5603 241st St SW

5603 241st Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5603 241st Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Ready Now!!! Newly Updated Mountlake Terrace Home! Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shopping! - This conveniently located Mountlake Terrace home is just a walk away from shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 1-5! Recently updated with all new appliances, flooring, and paint- this home is perfect for you! Features carport with new exterior concrete. There is a storage shed in the back and a fenced back yard! Apply Today!

SQ FT: 672

YEAR BUILT: 1949

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds School District

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace Elementary School

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Brier Terrace Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace High School

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
No dogs. Cats allowed.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $100.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5162248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 241st St SW have any available units?
5603 241st St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 5603 241st St SW have?
Some of 5603 241st St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 241st St SW currently offering any rent specials?
5603 241st St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 241st St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 241st St SW is pet friendly.
Does 5603 241st St SW offer parking?
Yes, 5603 241st St SW offers parking.
Does 5603 241st St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 241st St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 241st St SW have a pool?
No, 5603 241st St SW does not have a pool.
Does 5603 241st St SW have accessible units?
No, 5603 241st St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 241st St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 241st St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 241st St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 241st St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College