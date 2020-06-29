5603 241st St SW

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Ready Now!!! Newly Updated Mountlake Terrace Home! Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shopping! - This conveniently located Mountlake Terrace home is just a walk away from shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 1-5! Recently updated with all new appliances, flooring, and paint- this home is perfect for you! Features carport with new exterior concrete. There is a storage shed in the back and a fenced back yard! Apply Today!
SQ FT: 672
YEAR BUILT: 1949
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds School District
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace Elementary School
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Brier Terrace Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace High School
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
No dogs. Cats allowed.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
