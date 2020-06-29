5603 241st St SW

Amenities

Application Pending!!! Ready Now!!! Newly Updated Mountlake Terrace Home! Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shopping! - This conveniently located Mountlake Terrace home is just a walk away from shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 1-5! Recently updated with all new appliances, flooring, and paint- this home is perfect for you! Features carport with new exterior concrete. There is a storage shed in the back and a fenced back yard! Apply Today!



SQ FT: 672



YEAR BUILT: 1949



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds School District



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace Elementary School



JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Brier Terrace Middle School



HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace High School



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are

submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

No dogs. Cats allowed.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1500

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $100.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



