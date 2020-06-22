All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Mountlake Terrace, WA
4504 216TH ST SW B #B
4504 216TH ST SW B #B

4504 216th Street Southwest · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4504 216th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Great place to live and raise a family! Newly-painted, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 852 sq. ft. townhome property rental in the serene Cascade View neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

In the 2-minute walking distance from nearby Mountlake Terrace High School stadium, tennis court, Albertson store, and Urban-City coffee-shop. Also in the 5-minute driving distance from Mountlake Terrace recreational center. Near to public transportation stops/hub. Close to I-5.

The appliances are maintained well. It comes with one reserved parking stall in the garage and one uncovered (the spot is two spots to the left from the marked spot 2D). The comfy home's bright and airy interior features include polished hardwood floors and big windows, fireplace, and chimney smoker. With additional rooms: living room, walk-in closet, and storage space. Meanwhile, its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. A vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed electric heating for climate control. There is a shared and free washer/dryer available. No pets and no smoking, sorry. The exterior has a huge yard, lawn, garden with sprinkler system, and a BBQ area. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Evergreen Playfield Complex, Jack Long Park, and Off-Leash Dog Park.

Bus lines:
112 Mountlake Terrace - Ash Way P&R - 0.1 mile
130 Edmonds – Lynnwood - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5849693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B have any available units?
4504 216TH ST SW B #B has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B have?
Some of 4504 216TH ST SW B #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 216TH ST SW B #B currently offering any rent specials?
4504 216TH ST SW B #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 216TH ST SW B #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 216TH ST SW B #B is pet friendly.
Does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B offer parking?
Yes, 4504 216TH ST SW B #B does offer parking.
Does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 216TH ST SW B #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B have a pool?
No, 4504 216TH ST SW B #B does not have a pool.
Does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B have accessible units?
No, 4504 216TH ST SW B #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 216TH ST SW B #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 216TH ST SW B #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4504 216TH ST SW B #B has units with air conditioning.
