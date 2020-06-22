4504 216TH ST SW B #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Great place to live and raise a family! Newly-painted, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 852 sq. ft. townhome property rental in the serene Cascade View neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace, WA.



In the 2-minute walking distance from nearby Mountlake Terrace High School stadium, tennis court, Albertson store, and Urban-City coffee-shop. Also in the 5-minute driving distance from Mountlake Terrace recreational center. Near to public transportation stops/hub. Close to I-5.



The appliances are maintained well. It comes with one reserved parking stall in the garage and one uncovered (the spot is two spots to the left from the marked spot 2D). The comfy home’s bright and airy interior features include polished hardwood floors and big windows, fireplace, and chimney smoker. With additional rooms: living room, walk-in closet, and storage space. Meanwhile, its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. A vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed electric heating for climate control. There is a shared and free washer/dryer available. No pets and no smoking, sorry. The exterior has a huge yard, lawn, garden with sprinkler system, and a BBQ area. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Evergreen Playfield Complex, Jack Long Park, and Off-Leash Dog Park.



Bus lines:

112 Mountlake Terrace - Ash Way P&R - 0.1 mile

130 Edmonds – Lynnwood - 0.4 mile



