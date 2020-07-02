3802 225th Plaza South West

Amenities

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renter's Warehouse. Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Mountlake Terrace area home is waiting for you. Enjoy your fully fenced yard this summer!! This home has fireplaces to keep your home nice a cozy through the cooler months! Beautiful hardwoods on the mail floor with carpet in the bedrooms! Enjoy your granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances while you entertain. Rent: $2,750.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Minimum 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly current household net income exceeding 3x monthly income required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt obligation bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.