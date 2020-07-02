All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 3802 225th Plaza South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
3802 225th Plaza South West
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

3802 225th Plaza South West

3802 225th Pl SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3802 225th Pl SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cedar Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renter's Warehouse. Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Mountlake Terrace area home is waiting for you. Enjoy your fully fenced yard this summer!! This home has fireplaces to keep your home nice a cozy through the cooler months! Beautiful hardwoods on the mail floor with carpet in the bedrooms! Enjoy your granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances while you entertain. Rent: $2,750.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Minimum 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly current household net income exceeding 3x monthly income required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt obligation bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 225th Plaza South West have any available units?
3802 225th Plaza South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 3802 225th Plaza South West have?
Some of 3802 225th Plaza South West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 225th Plaza South West currently offering any rent specials?
3802 225th Plaza South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 225th Plaza South West pet-friendly?
No, 3802 225th Plaza South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 3802 225th Plaza South West offer parking?
No, 3802 225th Plaza South West does not offer parking.
Does 3802 225th Plaza South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 225th Plaza South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 225th Plaza South West have a pool?
Yes, 3802 225th Plaza South West has a pool.
Does 3802 225th Plaza South West have accessible units?
No, 3802 225th Plaza South West does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 225th Plaza South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 225th Plaza South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 225th Plaza South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 225th Plaza South West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College