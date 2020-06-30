All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
23333 Cedar Way C203
23333 Cedar Way C203

23333 Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Location

23333 Cedar Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cedar Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Markland Woods 2 Bedroom Townhouse Mountlake Terrace - Immaculately maintained home overlooks green belt & creek. Townhouse style w/open kitchen, formal dining room, spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace in living room w/sliding glass doors to a private deck that overlooks green belt. Nice and large master bedroom has a private bath & double closets. Large 2nd bedroom with oversized closet, great utility room w/extra storage! Detached carport. Close to shops, trails, and parks. Pool, hot tub, sauna, work out facilities, community room, play area & more!

No pets and no smoking. First, last and deposit due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23333 Cedar Way C203 have any available units?
23333 Cedar Way C203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23333 Cedar Way C203 have?
Some of 23333 Cedar Way C203's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23333 Cedar Way C203 currently offering any rent specials?
23333 Cedar Way C203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23333 Cedar Way C203 pet-friendly?
No, 23333 Cedar Way C203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 23333 Cedar Way C203 offer parking?
Yes, 23333 Cedar Way C203 offers parking.
Does 23333 Cedar Way C203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23333 Cedar Way C203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23333 Cedar Way C203 have a pool?
Yes, 23333 Cedar Way C203 has a pool.
Does 23333 Cedar Way C203 have accessible units?
No, 23333 Cedar Way C203 does not have accessible units.
Does 23333 Cedar Way C203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23333 Cedar Way C203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23333 Cedar Way C203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23333 Cedar Way C203 does not have units with air conditioning.

