23333 Cedar Way C203

Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub sauna

Markland Woods 2 Bedroom Townhouse Mountlake Terrace - Immaculately maintained home overlooks green belt & creek. Townhouse style w/open kitchen, formal dining room, spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace in living room w/sliding glass doors to a private deck that overlooks green belt. Nice and large master bedroom has a private bath & double closets. Large 2nd bedroom with oversized closet, great utility room w/extra storage! Detached carport. Close to shops, trails, and parks. Pool, hot tub, sauna, work out facilities, community room, play area & more!



No pets and no smoking. First, last and deposit due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4718799)