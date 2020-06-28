All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 23315 Cedar Way M101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
23315 Cedar Way M101
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

23315 Cedar Way M101

23315 Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23315 Cedar Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cedar Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Conveniently located Condo, easy access to I5,I405 - Property Id: 149139

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Laminate hardwood flooring in hallway, dining room and kitchen. Washer and Dryer in unit. Freshly painted, new carpet and blinds in all 3 bdrms. Amenities include: Pool, hot tub, recreational area, gym, tanning bed, playground, basketball court, beautiful walking trails! Extra storage room by patio. One covered parking space in front of unit and one detached garage. ADA access. Near I5 and I405. Within walking distance to shopping center; Grocery store, 2 restaurants, massage therapy, hardware store, Nail salon, bar, etc. Non refundable 400.00 pet fee. No smoking and no section 8. Tenants pay electric and cable bill only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149139p
Property Id 149139

(RLNE5104580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23315 Cedar Way M101 have any available units?
23315 Cedar Way M101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23315 Cedar Way M101 have?
Some of 23315 Cedar Way M101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23315 Cedar Way M101 currently offering any rent specials?
23315 Cedar Way M101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23315 Cedar Way M101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23315 Cedar Way M101 is pet friendly.
Does 23315 Cedar Way M101 offer parking?
Yes, 23315 Cedar Way M101 offers parking.
Does 23315 Cedar Way M101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23315 Cedar Way M101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23315 Cedar Way M101 have a pool?
Yes, 23315 Cedar Way M101 has a pool.
Does 23315 Cedar Way M101 have accessible units?
No, 23315 Cedar Way M101 does not have accessible units.
Does 23315 Cedar Way M101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23315 Cedar Way M101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23315 Cedar Way M101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23315 Cedar Way M101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College