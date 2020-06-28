23315 Cedar Way M101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Conveniently located Condo, easy access to I5,I405 - Property Id: 149139



3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Laminate hardwood flooring in hallway, dining room and kitchen. Washer and Dryer in unit. Freshly painted, new carpet and blinds in all 3 bdrms. Amenities include: Pool, hot tub, recreational area, gym, tanning bed, playground, basketball court, beautiful walking trails! Extra storage room by patio. One covered parking space in front of unit and one detached garage. ADA access. Near I5 and I405. Within walking distance to shopping center; Grocery store, 2 restaurants, massage therapy, hardware store, Nail salon, bar, etc. Non refundable 400.00 pet fee. No smoking and no section 8. Tenants pay electric and cable bill only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149139p

Property Id 149139



(RLNE5104580)