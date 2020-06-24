All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 22003 56th Ave W - B201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
22003 56th Ave W - B201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22003 56th Ave W - B201

22003 56th Ave W Unit B201 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22003 56th Ave W Unit B201, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Mountlake Terrace Condo ~ Easy Commute ~ Pool! - Beautiful Parkside 2br, 1.75ba top floor condo lives up to its name in this serene 10-unit community with private pool. Ideal central Mountlake Terrace location next to playfields, tennis courts, wooded walking trails and play toys, surrounded by endless amenities, 5 minutes to Premera Blue Cross corporate campus, Swedish Medical Center, with prime freeway access for quick commute to Seattle, Everett and along scenic Lake Washington to the Eastside.

Click on link for 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3oST8xCMN9X&guides=0&qs=1&play=1&ts=1&lp=1

Nicely updated unit features hardwood floors, a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace, dining space that seats up to 8 with sliders out to an extra large covered patio, bright and charming kitchen offering brand new cabinets, counters and flooring. New dishwasher and microwave along with stainless fridge and stove. Down the hall is the gracious master suite with his and her wardrobe closets, a contemporary 3/4 tiled bath, a sizable second bedroom, well appointed full bath, and very convenient laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

Additional features include free water/sewer/garbage service, poolside cabana, reserved parking space and tons of guest parking,

LETS TOUR! Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing.

No smoking/vaping or pets allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

(RLNE4495434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 have any available units?
22003 56th Ave W - B201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 have?
Some of 22003 56th Ave W - B201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22003 56th Ave W - B201 currently offering any rent specials?
22003 56th Ave W - B201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22003 56th Ave W - B201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W - B201 is pet friendly.
Does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 offer parking?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W - B201 offers parking.
Does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W - B201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 have a pool?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W - B201 has a pool.
Does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 have accessible units?
No, 22003 56th Ave W - B201 does not have accessible units.
Does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22003 56th Ave W - B201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22003 56th Ave W - B201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22003 56th Ave W - B201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 2 BedroomsMountlake Terrace Apartments under $1500
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College