22003 56th Ave W - B201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Mountlake Terrace Condo ~ Easy Commute ~ Pool! - Beautiful Parkside 2br, 1.75ba top floor condo lives up to its name in this serene 10-unit community with private pool. Ideal central Mountlake Terrace location next to playfields, tennis courts, wooded walking trails and play toys, surrounded by endless amenities, 5 minutes to Premera Blue Cross corporate campus, Swedish Medical Center, with prime freeway access for quick commute to Seattle, Everett and along scenic Lake Washington to the Eastside.



Click on link for 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3oST8xCMN9X&guides=0&qs=1&play=1&ts=1&lp=1



Nicely updated unit features hardwood floors, a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace, dining space that seats up to 8 with sliders out to an extra large covered patio, bright and charming kitchen offering brand new cabinets, counters and flooring. New dishwasher and microwave along with stainless fridge and stove. Down the hall is the gracious master suite with his and her wardrobe closets, a contemporary 3/4 tiled bath, a sizable second bedroom, well appointed full bath, and very convenient laundry room with full size washer and dryer.



Additional features include free water/sewer/garbage service, poolside cabana, reserved parking space and tons of guest parking,



LETS TOUR! Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing.



No smoking/vaping or pets allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



(RLNE4495434)