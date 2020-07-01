All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated January 3 2020

21415 40th Avenue W

21415 40th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

21415 40th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Open floor plan 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,600 sq ft townhome with master on main floor. Features hardwoods throughout, SS appliances & granite. Vaulted ceilings with skylights provide lots of light. Fully-fenced & gated backyard Minutes to shopping, I-5 Park & Ride, excellent Edmonds schools and parks. Rent: $2,600/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21415 40th Avenue W have any available units?
21415 40th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 21415 40th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
21415 40th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21415 40th Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 21415 40th Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 21415 40th Avenue W offer parking?
No, 21415 40th Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 21415 40th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21415 40th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21415 40th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 21415 40th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 21415 40th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 21415 40th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 21415 40th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 21415 40th Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21415 40th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21415 40th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.

