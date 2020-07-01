21415 40th Avenue W

Amenities

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Open floor plan 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,600 sq ft townhome with master on main floor. Features hardwoods throughout, SS appliances & granite. Vaulted ceilings with skylights provide lots of light. Fully-fenced & gated backyard Minutes to shopping, I-5 Park & Ride, excellent Edmonds schools and parks. Rent: $2,600/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.