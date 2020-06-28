21206 48th Ave W #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Large Mountlake Terrace Townhouse - Recently refreshed townhome close to everything! Open first floor with powder room and cozy fireplace opens to a private patio and green space. Three generous bedrooms upstairs with abundant closet space. Spacious master bedroom. Laundry and full bath are awash in light. Dedicated 2 car parking and a neighborhood with a sense of community. Easy commute options, close to I5/405 and transit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Water / Sewer/ Garbage $50 per person per month.



To Schedule a showing - https://showmojo.com/l/36cdd3c0a2

Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.

Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)

Professionally managed by:

Real Property Associates, Inc.

www.rentseattle.com

Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0833.



No Cats Allowed



