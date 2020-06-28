All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
21206 48th Ave W #C

21206 48th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

21206 48th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Large Mountlake Terrace Townhouse - Recently refreshed townhome close to everything! Open first floor with powder room and cozy fireplace opens to a private patio and green space. Three generous bedrooms upstairs with abundant closet space. Spacious master bedroom. Laundry and full bath are awash in light. Dedicated 2 car parking and a neighborhood with a sense of community. Easy commute options, close to I5/405 and transit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Water / Sewer/ Garbage $50 per person per month.

To Schedule a showing - https://showmojo.com/l/36cdd3c0a2
.
Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0833.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5103004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21206 48th Ave W #C have any available units?
21206 48th Ave W #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 21206 48th Ave W #C have?
Some of 21206 48th Ave W #C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21206 48th Ave W #C currently offering any rent specials?
21206 48th Ave W #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21206 48th Ave W #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 21206 48th Ave W #C is pet friendly.
Does 21206 48th Ave W #C offer parking?
Yes, 21206 48th Ave W #C offers parking.
Does 21206 48th Ave W #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21206 48th Ave W #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21206 48th Ave W #C have a pool?
No, 21206 48th Ave W #C does not have a pool.
Does 21206 48th Ave W #C have accessible units?
No, 21206 48th Ave W #C does not have accessible units.
Does 21206 48th Ave W #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 21206 48th Ave W #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21206 48th Ave W #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 21206 48th Ave W #C does not have units with air conditioning.
