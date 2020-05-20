All apartments in Mount Vista
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:38 PM

2311 Northeast 149th Street

2311 Northeast 149th Street · (360) 207-6794
Location

2311 Northeast 149th Street, Mount Vista, WA 98686
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. You'll love the amount of natural light throughout this home! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Northeast 149th Street have any available units?
2311 Northeast 149th Street has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2311 Northeast 149th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Northeast 149th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Northeast 149th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Northeast 149th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Northeast 149th Street offer parking?
No, 2311 Northeast 149th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Northeast 149th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Northeast 149th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Northeast 149th Street have a pool?
No, 2311 Northeast 149th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Northeast 149th Street have accessible units?
No, 2311 Northeast 149th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Northeast 149th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Northeast 149th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Northeast 149th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Northeast 149th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
