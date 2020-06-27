19885 136th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2016 MainVue Luxury Home at Eaglemont - Monroe - This Beautiful Corner Lot is 3200+ Sq. Ft. with 4/Bedrms, 2.5 Bath, 5-Piece Master Suite With Tile Floors & Loft. Main floor Library with Lots Of Shelving, Office Space With Lots of Natural Light and 10x8 Sliding Wall of Glass. Custom Front Door, Grand Kitchen Island, Electrolux Appliances, Grohe Faucets and 144 Sq.Ft Custom Covered Deck W/Gas Fireplace, Air Conditioning, Fully Fenced Backyard and Two Car Garage. Close To Shopping, Dining, Parks and More. Possible Short Term Lease Available. Pets Subject To Restrictions.



Available for Viewing!



(RLNE4070356)