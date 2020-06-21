All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast

17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast · (360) 805-5455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Built in 1994

Welcome To Park Place Meadows. A beautiful and well-maintained community in the Fryelands. This lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is 1630 sq ft. Some of the many features include vaulted ceilings, bay window, gas heating & fireplace, Two car garage and landscaped yard. The backyard has privacy trees. Neighborhood parks and trails are nearby. All newer carpets and fresh paint throughout. No smoking, no pets with exception of service animals. Available now. First months rent and deposit of $2,500 required at move-in. $35 application fee for each adult occupant. Requires good credit and good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast have any available units?
17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast have?
Some of 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast does offer parking.
Does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River's Edge
500 E Fremont St
Monroe, WA 98272

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity