17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Built in 1994



Welcome To Park Place Meadows. A beautiful and well-maintained community in the Fryelands. This lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is 1630 sq ft. Some of the many features include vaulted ceilings, bay window, gas heating & fireplace, Two car garage and landscaped yard. The backyard has privacy trees. Neighborhood parks and trails are nearby. All newer carpets and fresh paint throughout. No smoking, no pets with exception of service animals. Available now. First months rent and deposit of $2,500 required at move-in. $35 application fee for each adult occupant. Requires good credit and good rental history.