16565 153rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/30/20 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE - Property Id: 250626



Best location in the Freylands. Walking distance to school, fishing, beach, skateboard and walking trails at Lake Tye. Shopping, banks, Walmart, Lowes, Fred Meyers, restaurants are all nearby.



Call Pat at 206-406-2660 for a showing (no texts or emails please.



This 3 or 4 bedroom home has one of the largest fenced yards in the Freylands complete with an entertainers deck.



2 family rooms one on main floor and second upstairs or use an office.



Large kitchen with plentiful cabinets, Bosch stove, (photos are before new appliances went in).



Important for new tenants: For a showing you need to call the owner for an appointment as it is currently rented and we try to disrupt our tenants as little as possible.



Requirements: First, Last and Deposit of $1,600. Must earn 2.5 to 3 x the rent of $2,249. Annual Lease term.

Small pets with owners approval and small deposit



Long term tenant is in process of moving and home is in process of being repainted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250626

(RLNE5664377)