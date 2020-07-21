All apartments in Monroe
16565 153rd St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

16565 153rd St

16565 153rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16565 153rd Street Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/30/20 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE - Property Id: 250626

Best location in the Freylands. Walking distance to school, fishing, beach, skateboard and walking trails at Lake Tye. Shopping, banks, Walmart, Lowes, Fred Meyers, restaurants are all nearby.

Call Pat at 206-406-2660 for a showing (no texts or emails please.

This 3 or 4 bedroom home has one of the largest fenced yards in the Freylands complete with an entertainers deck.

2 family rooms one on main floor and second upstairs or use an office.

Large kitchen with plentiful cabinets, Bosch stove, (photos are before new appliances went in).

Important for new tenants: For a showing you need to call the owner for an appointment as it is currently rented and we try to disrupt our tenants as little as possible.

Requirements: First, Last and Deposit of $1,600. Must earn 2.5 to 3 x the rent of $2,249. Annual Lease term.
Small pets with owners approval and small deposit

Long term tenant is in process of moving and home is in process of being repainted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250626
Property Id 250626

(RLNE5664377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16565 153rd St have any available units?
16565 153rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 16565 153rd St have?
Some of 16565 153rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16565 153rd St currently offering any rent specials?
16565 153rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16565 153rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16565 153rd St is pet friendly.
Does 16565 153rd St offer parking?
No, 16565 153rd St does not offer parking.
Does 16565 153rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16565 153rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16565 153rd St have a pool?
No, 16565 153rd St does not have a pool.
Does 16565 153rd St have accessible units?
No, 16565 153rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 16565 153rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16565 153rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16565 153rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16565 153rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
