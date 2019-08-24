Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

23010 SE 178th Pl Available 09/01/19 Private and open 5 bedroom! - Maple valley stunner with 5 bed on ultra private acreage but yet still close to city amenities. No detail was overlooked from the chefs kitchen with 3 ovens, wine fridge, and stunning open design. Floor plan floods with light from the huge skylights and floor to ceiling windows. Wrought iron graces the stairwell and hall that overlooks large family room and leads to spacious bedrooms. Property has gated entry, pond and fountain on the property and covered deck that nearly wraps the entire home. Enormous garage with its own 3/4 bathroom!



(RLNE3702608)