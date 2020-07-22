All apartments in Mill Creek
14204 41st Dr SE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

14204 41st Dr SE

14204 41st Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14204 41st Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Mill Creek Two Story, Corner lot - **Excellent Condition Four Bedroom, Two and one half bathrooms
**Open Kitchen with spacious island
**Stainless Steel Appliances W/ 5 burner gas stove
**Corner Lot
**Master Bedroom w/ private five piece bathroom, soaking tub and walk in closet w/ custom shelving
**Outdoor patio and private fenced yard
**Convenient location close to Mill Creek Town Center, business, shopping, dining, parks and schools
** Excellent Schools
First, last and deposit due at lease signing. One year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14204 41st Dr SE have any available units?
14204 41st Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 14204 41st Dr SE have?
Some of 14204 41st Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14204 41st Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
14204 41st Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14204 41st Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 14204 41st Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 14204 41st Dr SE offer parking?
No, 14204 41st Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 14204 41st Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14204 41st Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14204 41st Dr SE have a pool?
No, 14204 41st Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 14204 41st Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 14204 41st Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14204 41st Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14204 41st Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14204 41st Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14204 41st Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
