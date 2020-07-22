14204 41st Dr SE

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Mill Creek Two Story, Corner lot - **Excellent Condition Four Bedroom, Two and one half bathrooms

**Open Kitchen with spacious island

**Stainless Steel Appliances W/ 5 burner gas stove

**Corner Lot

**Master Bedroom w/ private five piece bathroom, soaking tub and walk in closet w/ custom shelving

**Outdoor patio and private fenced yard

**Convenient location close to Mill Creek Town Center, business, shopping, dining, parks and schools

** Excellent Schools

First, last and deposit due at lease signing. One year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5415978)