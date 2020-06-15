All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4418 135th Pl. SE #4

4418 135th Pl SE · (425) 890-8882
Location

4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl. side by side refer and 5 burner gas stove. Main floor offers dining area, living room w/fireplace, hardwoods throughout and large windows allowing abundant light! Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own bath, perfect for room share. Lower level can serve as a den/study w/half bath. Attached large garage with opener and tank less hot water heater.

(RLNE4037057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 have any available units?
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 have?
Some of 4418 135th Pl. SE #4's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 does offer parking.
Does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 have a pool?
No, 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 have accessible units?
No, 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4418 135th Pl. SE #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
