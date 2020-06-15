Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard range

Unit Amenities fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl. side by side refer and 5 burner gas stove. Main floor offers dining area, living room w/fireplace, hardwoods throughout and large windows allowing abundant light! Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own bath, perfect for room share. Lower level can serve as a den/study w/half bath. Attached large garage with opener and tank less hot water heater.



(RLNE4037057)