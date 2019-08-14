2209 164th Pl SE

Amenities

Three Bedroom May's Pond, North Bothell Home! - Desirable three bedroom home (duplex style, attached neighbor) in the May's Pond area! Come tour this lovely home with it's fresh updates - fully-repainted and new flooring throughout. New fixtures, easy-care vinyl windows and a western exposure make this home feel well-lit and private. A cul-de-sac and green belt complete the location. Professional landscaping from street curb to greenbelt fence-line. A new private fence with over-sized gate makes it easy to enjoy the lush, level yard. Two car garage! *Refrigerator is included, but not pictured.



Schools: Woodside, Heatherwood, and Henry M. Jackson



-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Landscaping and yard care INCLUDED!

-Security Deposit of $3,000, fully refundable.

-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas.

-Pets allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.



