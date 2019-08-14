All apartments in Mill Creek East
2209 164th Pl SE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

2209 164th Pl SE

2209 164th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2209 164th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom May's Pond, North Bothell Home! - Desirable three bedroom home (duplex style, attached neighbor) in the May's Pond area! Come tour this lovely home with it's fresh updates - fully-repainted and new flooring throughout. New fixtures, easy-care vinyl windows and a western exposure make this home feel well-lit and private. A cul-de-sac and green belt complete the location. Professional landscaping from street curb to greenbelt fence-line. A new private fence with over-sized gate makes it easy to enjoy the lush, level yard. Two car garage! *Refrigerator is included, but not pictured.

Schools: Woodside, Heatherwood, and Henry M. Jackson

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yard care INCLUDED!
-Security Deposit of $3,000, fully refundable.
-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas.
-Pets allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated property listing.
*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5084030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 164th Pl SE have any available units?
2209 164th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 2209 164th Pl SE have?
Some of 2209 164th Pl SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 164th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
2209 164th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 164th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 164th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 2209 164th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 2209 164th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 2209 164th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 164th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 164th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 2209 164th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 2209 164th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 2209 164th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 164th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 164th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 164th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 164th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
