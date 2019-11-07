All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated November 7 2019

18717 42nd Ave SE

18717 42nd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

18717 42nd Ave SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Welcome to this beautiful home at top rated school district, JUST 10 mins walk to North Creek High School! Welcoming covered entry leads to foyer w/views of the classy staircase. Sensational kitchen w/abundance of counter space, S/S KitchenAid appliances, plus access to side yard. Magnificent master bedroom flaunts tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet & elegant master bath. Other highlights include A/C, fully fenced yard & a two car garage, plus award-winning clubhouse & POOL, 50+acres of preserved space w/walking trails/park. Must See!

Small pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18717 42nd Ave SE have any available units?
18717 42nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18717 42nd Ave SE have?
Some of 18717 42nd Ave SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18717 42nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18717 42nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18717 42nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18717 42nd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 18717 42nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 18717 42nd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 18717 42nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18717 42nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18717 42nd Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 18717 42nd Ave SE has a pool.
Does 18717 42nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18717 42nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18717 42nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18717 42nd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18717 42nd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18717 42nd Ave SE has units with air conditioning.

