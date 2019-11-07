18717 42nd Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Welcome to this beautiful home at top rated school district, JUST 10 mins walk to North Creek High School! Welcoming covered entry leads to foyer w/views of the classy staircase. Sensational kitchen w/abundance of counter space, S/S KitchenAid appliances, plus access to side yard. Magnificent master bedroom flaunts tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet & elegant master bath. Other highlights include A/C, fully fenced yard & a two car garage, plus award-winning clubhouse & POOL, 50+acres of preserved space w/walking trails/park. Must See!



Small pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Background check required.



(RLNE5252252)