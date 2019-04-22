18326 44th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Beautiful home available for rent in Bothell - Property Id: 114394



Timber Creek home that's nearly new is perfect for Entertaining.

Open kitchen has All New High-End Appliances.



Main floor bedroom and half bath are perfect for guests or a home office.

Upper level has master suite with walk-in closet and convenient 2nd floor laundry room.



Property includes Award-winning clubhouse with Pool and 50+acres of preserved space with walking trails and park. Close to NorthCreek High School



Furnished options available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114394

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4833621)