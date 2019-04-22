Rent Calculator
Location
18326 44th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful home available for rent in Bothell - Property Id: 114394
Timber Creek home that's nearly new is perfect for Entertaining.
Open kitchen has All New High-End Appliances.
Main floor bedroom and half bath are perfect for guests or a home office.
Upper level has master suite with walk-in closet and convenient 2nd floor laundry room.
Property includes Award-winning clubhouse with Pool and 50+acres of preserved space with walking trails and park. Close to NorthCreek High School
Furnished options available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114394
Property Id 114394
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4833621)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18326 44th Dr SE have any available units?
18326 44th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mill Creek East, WA
.
What amenities does 18326 44th Dr SE have?
Some of 18326 44th Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18326 44th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
18326 44th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18326 44th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 18326 44th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East
.
Does 18326 44th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 18326 44th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 18326 44th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18326 44th Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18326 44th Dr SE have a pool?
Yes, 18326 44th Dr SE has a pool.
Does 18326 44th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 18326 44th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18326 44th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18326 44th Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18326 44th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18326 44th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
