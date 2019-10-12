All apartments in Mill Creek East
16600 42nd Dr SE

16600 42nd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16600 42nd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
3+3 Single Family Home like NEW $2,330 - Property Id: 153258

Newly remodeled 2 story home in the sought after, newer development in Camden Meadows Community of Bothell, WA.

2 car garage, fenced back yard, custom upgrades. A Digital Keyless Front Door Lock. A Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Brand-New Stainless-Steel Appliances, new dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, water heater, washer/dryer. Newly installed chocolate brown laminate flooring downstairs and wall to wall carpeting upstairs, with waterproof luxury vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bedroom has two closets & its own bathroom.

Near parks, walking trails & great schools. Minutes to grocery stores, restaurants & shopping malls. Close driving distance to Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, Google, the biotech in Bothell & UW Bothell. Peaceful & safe.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis/extra deposit. Stable employment, credit & rental history. $30 credit check.

Ask about $70 each month refund for payment prior to 1st of month = $2330p/m rent.

Adam 425-242-8900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153258p
Property Id 153258

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5131259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

