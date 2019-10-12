16600 42nd Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access pet friendly

3+3 Single Family Home like NEW $2,330 - Property Id: 153258



Newly remodeled 2 story home in the sought after, newer development in Camden Meadows Community of Bothell, WA.



2 car garage, fenced back yard, custom upgrades. A Digital Keyless Front Door Lock. A Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Brand-New Stainless-Steel Appliances, new dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, water heater, washer/dryer. Newly installed chocolate brown laminate flooring downstairs and wall to wall carpeting upstairs, with waterproof luxury vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bedroom has two closets & its own bathroom.



Near parks, walking trails & great schools. Minutes to grocery stores, restaurants & shopping malls. Close driving distance to Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, Google, the biotech in Bothell & UW Bothell. Peaceful & safe.



Pets accepted on a case by case basis/extra deposit. Stable employment, credit & rental history. $30 credit check.



Ask about $70 each month refund for payment prior to 1st of month = $2330p/m rent.



Adam 425-242-8900

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153258p

Property Id 153258



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5131259)