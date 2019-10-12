16600 42nd Dr SE

Amenities
3+3 Single Family Home like NEW $2,330 - Property Id: 153258
Newly remodeled 2 story home in the sought after, newer development in Camden Meadows Community of Bothell, WA.
2 car garage, fenced back yard, custom upgrades. A Digital Keyless Front Door Lock. A Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Brand-New Stainless-Steel Appliances, new dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, water heater, washer/dryer. Newly installed chocolate brown laminate flooring downstairs and wall to wall carpeting upstairs, with waterproof luxury vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bedroom has two closets & its own bathroom.
Near parks, walking trails & great schools. Minutes to grocery stores, restaurants & shopping malls. Close driving distance to Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, Google, the biotech in Bothell & UW Bothell. Peaceful & safe.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis/extra deposit. Stable employment, credit & rental history. $30 credit check.
Ask about $70 each month refund for payment prior to 1st of month = $2330p/m rent.
Adam 425-242-8900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153258p
Property Id 153258
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5131259)