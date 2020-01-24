All apartments in Midland
1215 101st St E
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1215 101st St E

1215 101st Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1215 101st Street East, Midland, WA 98445
Midland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1215 101st St E Available 02/04/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom! Large Lot! - Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 2100 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops! Nestled on a large lot with plenty of outside space and easy access to local freeways for commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!

Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/hWOT2oWzyOk

Step inside and notice the neutral paint, white mill work and flooring throughout. Off to your left is a spacious living room anchored in several large windows to allow for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and eat-in dining area. A slider door allows access to the outside. A convenient laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer hookups.

The downstairs master boasts its own en suite bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. A sitting room and hall bath rounds out this level.

Upstairs is a great bonus room with ceiling fan and 2 adorable bedrooms.

The large, fenced backyard is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings.

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

(RLNE4608756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

