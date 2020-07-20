7205 31st Pl NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom split level home in Marysville with a 2 car garage. - MOVE IN SPECIAL OF $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT



$2295 ~ Features include open concept living room, and kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, ample cabinets space, pantry, kitchen has slider door to back deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including large master with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, walk in closets and full bath. NEWLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL rec room with access to fenced back yard,1 bedroom and utility room with half bath. Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. Available 9/20 AB/KB



(RLNE5021578)