All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 7205 31st Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
7205 31st Pl NE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7205 31st Pl NE

7205 31st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7205 31st Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom split level home in Marysville with a 2 car garage. - MOVE IN SPECIAL OF $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

$2295 ~ Features include open concept living room, and kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, ample cabinets space, pantry, kitchen has slider door to back deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including large master with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, walk in closets and full bath. NEWLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL rec room with access to fenced back yard,1 bedroom and utility room with half bath. Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. Available 9/20 AB/KB

(RLNE5021578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 31st Pl NE have any available units?
7205 31st Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 31st Pl NE have?
Some of 7205 31st Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 31st Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
7205 31st Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 31st Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 31st Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 7205 31st Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 7205 31st Pl NE offers parking.
Does 7205 31st Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 31st Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 31st Pl NE have a pool?
No, 7205 31st Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 7205 31st Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 7205 31st Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 31st Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 31st Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMarysville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College