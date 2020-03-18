All apartments in Marysville
6326 42nd St NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6326 42nd St NE

6326 42nd Street Northeast · (425) 513-0209
Location

6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6326 42nd St NE · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, ample cabinets space, and slider to back deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including large master with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, walk in closets and full bath. Lower level has the utility room with hook ups only, bonus area, plus an unfinished bedroom, could be used for storage or work out room. 2 car garage. The house sits on a corner lot. Pet friendly subject to restrictions. Available June 8th KIO/PTS/AB

(RLNE5738776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

