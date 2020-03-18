6326 42nd St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, ample cabinets space, and slider to back deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including large master with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, walk in closets and full bath. Lower level has the utility room with hook ups only, bonus area, plus an unfinished bedroom, could be used for storage or work out room. 2 car garage. The house sits on a corner lot. Pet friendly subject to restrictions. Available June 8th KIO/PTS/AB



(RLNE5738776)