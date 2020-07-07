6100 55th Ave NE

Amenities
This home offers an Inviting floor plan, with an Open Kitchen featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Burnt Umber Cabinetry, Tile counters and a separate Pantry. Kitchen door leads to a Fully Fenced Back Yard, which has loads of space for Kids and Entertaining. Most of the home has been updated with exquisite Hardwood Flooring, Air- Conditioning, and Security Alarm System Hook Up, The Upstairs includes the Master Bedroom which is generous in size with an On-Suite Bathroom and Walk-in-Closet. Upstairs also has an open Bonus Room, Guest Full Bathroom and 3 Bedrooms and Utility room with High-End Washer and Dryer. Powder room on main level and a 2 Car Garage. The home is located in South Marysville, near Jennings Park.
OUR REQUIREMENTS:
Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,900
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property
Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed, 2 Max. (must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,300 | Security Deposit $2,300 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease
Amenities: Fire Place, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Garage