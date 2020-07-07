All apartments in Marysville
6100 55th Ave NE

6100 55th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6100 55th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home offers an Inviting floor plan, with an Open Kitchen featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Burnt Umber Cabinetry, Tile counters and a separate Pantry. Kitchen door leads to a Fully Fenced Back Yard, which has loads of space for Kids and Entertaining. Most of the home has been updated with exquisite Hardwood Flooring, Air- Conditioning, and Security Alarm System Hook Up, The Upstairs includes the Master Bedroom which is generous in size with an On-Suite Bathroom and Walk-in-Closet. Upstairs also has an open Bonus Room, Guest Full Bathroom and 3 Bedrooms and Utility room with High-End Washer and Dryer. Powder room on main level and a 2 Car Garage. The home is located in South Marysville, near Jennings Park.

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,900

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed, 2 Max. (must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,300 | Security Deposit $2,300 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Fire Place, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

